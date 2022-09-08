Merit Financial Group LLC Increases Stock Position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF)

Merit Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF – Get Rating) by 38.3% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 54,667 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 15,132 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Extended Market ETF comprises about 0.5% of Merit Financial Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Merit Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF were worth $9,056,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VXF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 5,025.4% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,378,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,435,000 after purchasing an additional 1,352,030 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 14.0% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,121,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,809,000 after acquiring an additional 137,924 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 110.1% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 209,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,337,000 after acquiring an additional 109,852 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 2.1% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,496,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $744,810,000 after acquiring an additional 93,461 shares during the period. Finally, SWM Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $14,457,000.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF stock traded up $0.91 on Thursday, reaching $141.92. 1,276 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 478,394. Vanguard Extended Market ETF has a 1-year low of $125.69 and a 1-year high of $200.58. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $142.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $147.77.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Extended Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Market Stock Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s Completion Index (the Index), a diversified index of stocks of small and medium-sized United States companies.

