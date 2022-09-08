Merit Financial Group LLC Invests $5.14 Million in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT)

Merit Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT – Get Rating) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 206,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,139,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Savior LLC grew its position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 9.3% during the first quarter. Savior LLC now owns 4,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after buying an additional 422 shares during the period. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. grew its position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 1.2% during the first quarter. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. now owns 37,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $931,000 after buying an additional 459 shares during the period. HBW Advisory Services LLC grew its position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 3.7% during the first quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 12,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $323,000 after buying an additional 461 shares during the period. Hilltop Holdings Inc. grew its position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. now owns 95,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,554,000 after buying an additional 490 shares during the period. Finally, Empirical Asset Management LLC grew its position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 2.4% during the first quarter. Empirical Asset Management LLC now owns 26,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $660,000 after buying an additional 608 shares during the period.

Shares of GOVT traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $23.46. The stock had a trading volume of 6,737,947 shares. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $23.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.27.

