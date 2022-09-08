Metallurgical Co. of China (OTCMKTS:MLLUY) Sets New 12-Month Low at $3.63

Metallurgical Co. of China Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MLLUY – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $3.63 and last traded at $3.63, with a volume of 20 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $3.63.
Metallurgical Co. of China Stock Performance
The stock has a market capitalization of $3.76 billion, a PE ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.24. The company has a 50 day moving average of $4.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.77.
Metallurgical Co. of China Dividend Announcement
The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, July 29th were given a dividend of $0.1833 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 28th. This represents a yield of 3.71%. Metallurgical Co. of China’s dividend payout ratio is 15.13%.
Metallurgical Co. of China Company Profile
Metallurgical Corporation of China Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the engineering contracting, property development, equipment manufacture, and resource development businesses in China and internationally. The company's Engineering Contracting segment offers engineering, construction, and other related contracting services for metallurgical and non-metallurgical projects.
