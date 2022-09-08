Methode Electronics (NYSE:MEI) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Methode Electronics (NYSE:MEI – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.70-$3.10 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.82. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.16 billion-$1.21 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.18 billion.
MEI has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Methode Electronics from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Methode Electronics from $46.00 to $42.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th.
NYSE MEI traded down $0.40 on Thursday, hitting $38.97. 107,446 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 188,094. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a current ratio of 3.26. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $39.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.69 and a beta of 1.14. Methode Electronics has a 52-week low of $33.91 and a 52-week high of $49.94.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 15th were paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 14th. Methode Electronics’s payout ratio is 22.31%.
In other news, COO Joseph Elias Khoury sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.55, for a total transaction of $308,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 396,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,281,991. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.
Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Methode Electronics in the second quarter worth about $99,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Methode Electronics by 9.7% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,195 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $155,000 after acquiring an additional 371 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Methode Electronics in the second quarter worth about $376,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in Methode Electronics in the first quarter worth about $384,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its stake in Methode Electronics by 55.7% in the first quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 11,666 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $505,000 after acquiring an additional 4,172 shares during the period. 94.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Methode Electronics, Inc designs, engineers, and produces mechatronic products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Automotive, Industrial, Interface, and Medical. The Automotive segment supplies electronic and electro-mechanical devices, and related products to automobile original equipment manufacturers directly or through their tiered suppliers.
