Methode Electronics (NYSE:MEI) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Methode Electronics (NYSE:MEI – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.70-$3.10 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.82. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.16 billion-$1.21 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.18 billion.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MEI has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Methode Electronics from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Methode Electronics from $46.00 to $42.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th.

Get Methode Electronics alerts:

Methode Electronics Trading Down 1.0 %

NYSE MEI traded down $0.40 on Thursday, hitting $38.97. 107,446 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 188,094. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a current ratio of 3.26. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $39.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.69 and a beta of 1.14. Methode Electronics has a 52-week low of $33.91 and a 52-week high of $49.94.

Methode Electronics Announces Dividend

Methode Electronics ( NYSE:MEI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 23rd. The electronics maker reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.43. The company had revenue of $288.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $289.10 million. Methode Electronics had a net margin of 8.17% and a return on equity of 10.39%. Research analysts forecast that Methode Electronics will post 2.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 15th were paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 14th. Methode Electronics’s payout ratio is 22.31%.

Insider Activity

In other news, COO Joseph Elias Khoury sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.55, for a total transaction of $308,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 396,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,281,991. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Methode Electronics

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Methode Electronics in the second quarter worth about $99,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Methode Electronics by 9.7% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,195 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $155,000 after acquiring an additional 371 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Methode Electronics in the second quarter worth about $376,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in Methode Electronics in the first quarter worth about $384,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its stake in Methode Electronics by 55.7% in the first quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 11,666 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $505,000 after acquiring an additional 4,172 shares during the period. 94.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Methode Electronics

(Get Rating)

Methode Electronics, Inc designs, engineers, and produces mechatronic products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Automotive, Industrial, Interface, and Medical. The Automotive segment supplies electronic and electro-mechanical devices, and related products to automobile original equipment manufacturers directly or through their tiered suppliers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Methode Electronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Methode Electronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.