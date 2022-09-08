M&F Bancorp (OTCMKTS:MFBP) Shares Cross Above 50 Day Moving Average of $11.74

Shares of M&F Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MFBP – Get Rating) passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $11.74 and traded as high as $16.25. M&F Bancorp shares last traded at $16.00, with a volume of 2,133 shares changing hands.

M&F Bancorp Price Performance

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $12.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.97.

M&F Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 14th. Investors of record on Friday, August 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 25th. This represents a yield of 0.85%.

About M&F Bancorp

M&F Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for the Mechanics and Farmers Bank that provides consumer and commercial banking products and services in North Carolina. It offers deposit products, including demand deposits; checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

