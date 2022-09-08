MinePlex Reaches One Day Volume of $2.00 Million (PLEX)

MinePlex (PLEX) traded 30.7% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on September 8th. During the last seven days, MinePlex has traded down 35.6% against the dollar. One MinePlex coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.51 or 0.00002627 BTC on exchanges. MinePlex has a total market cap of $144.03 million and approximately $2.00 million worth of MinePlex was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get MinePlex alerts:

Tarality (TARAL) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.44 or 0.00493971 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002455 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $167.80 or 0.00868533 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.35 or 0.00017336 BTC.

Hidigital btc (HDBTC) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.26 or 0.00022052 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0610 or 0.00000316 BTC.

About MinePlex

MinePlex’s total supply is 414,720,000 coins and its circulating supply is 283,783,331 coins. MinePlex’s official Twitter account is @mineplexio. MinePlex’s official message board is mineplex.io/blog. The official website for MinePlex is mineplex.io.

Buying and Selling MinePlex

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MinePlex directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade MinePlex should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase . Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy MinePlex using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for MinePlex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MinePlex and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.