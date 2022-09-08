MinePlex Reaches One Day Volume of $2.00 Million (PLEX)

MinePlex (PLEX) traded 30.7% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on September 8th. During the last seven days, MinePlex has traded down 35.6% against the dollar. One MinePlex coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.51 or 0.00002627 BTC on exchanges. MinePlex has a total market cap of $144.03 million and approximately $2.00 million worth of MinePlex was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.44 or 0.00493971 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002455 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $167.80 or 0.00868533 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.35 or 0.00017336 BTC.
- Hidigital btc (HDBTC) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.26 or 0.00022052 BTC.
- Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0610 or 0.00000316 BTC.
About MinePlex
MinePlex’s total supply is 414,720,000 coins and its circulating supply is 283,783,331 coins. MinePlex’s official Twitter account is @mineplexio. MinePlex’s official message board is mineplex.io/blog. The official website for MinePlex is mineplex.io.
Buying and Selling MinePlex
