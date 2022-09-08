MiniDOGE (MINIDOGE) Price Up 9.7% This Week

MiniDOGE (MINIDOGE) traded up 0% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on September 8th. One MiniDOGE coin can currently be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, MiniDOGE has traded up 9.7% against the dollar. MiniDOGE has a market capitalization of $319,859.72 and approximately $16,878.00 worth of MiniDOGE was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00005044 BTC.

Radio Caca (RACA) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001164 BTC.

Coin98 (C98) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00002078 BTC.

YooShi (YOOSHI) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TBCC (TBCC) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0384 or 0.00000198 BTC.

Metahero (HERO) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Altura (ALU) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0190 or 0.00000098 BTC.

Thetan Arena (THG) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0967 or 0.00000499 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.94 or 0.00053632 BTC.

MiniDOGE Profile

MiniDOGE (MINIDOGE) is a N/A coin that uses the BEP-20 Token hashing algorithm. It launched on July 3rd, 2021. The official website for MiniDOGE is minidoge.finance. MiniDOGE’s official Twitter account is @MiniDOGEToken. The Reddit community for MiniDOGE is https://reddit.com/r/minidoge.

MiniDOGE Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “MiniDOGE is an auto-Boost, Hyper Deflationary Coin. Mini Doge is on a mission to help lost and scared animals find their way to the nearest animal shelter. Every buy gives members more with the auto-boost and hyper deflation system in place.MiniDOGE AutoBoost function is built mathematically to do variable buybacks which adjust based on volume in order to maintain stability. AutoBoost will vary based on the transactions over the past 24 hours which will continue to adjust based on the volume. AutoBoost will buy back variable amounts every time a sale occurs with MiniDOGE token.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MiniDOGE directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MiniDOGE should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MiniDOGE using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

