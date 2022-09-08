Minter HUB (HUB) Trading 20.7% Higher This Week

Minter HUB (HUB) traded down 1.7% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on September 8th. Minter HUB has a total market cap of $9.20 million and $12,398.00 worth of Minter HUB was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Minter HUB has traded up 20.7% against the dollar. One Minter HUB coin can currently be purchased for approximately $20.40 or 0.00105928 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Minter HUB alerts:

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 16% against the dollar and now trades at $103.42 or 0.00535677 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002455 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $167.79 or 0.00869095 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.36 or 0.00017406 BTC.

Hidigital btc (HDBTC) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.26 or 0.00022067 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0610 or 0.00000316 BTC.

About Minter HUB

Minter HUB’s official Twitter account is @MinterTeam.

Buying and Selling Minter HUB

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Minter HUB directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Minter HUB should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Minter HUB using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Minter HUB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Minter HUB and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.