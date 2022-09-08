Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc. Acquires 29,780 Shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB)

Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB – Get Rating) by 97.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 60,244 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,780 shares during the period. Schwab US Broad Market ETF accounts for 0.9% of Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF were worth $3,216,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 129.4% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 98,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,272,000 after purchasing an additional 55,699 shares during the last quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 65.3% in the first quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 83,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,473,000 after purchasing an additional 33,094 shares during the last quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 100.0% in the first quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 61,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,282,000 after purchasing an additional 30,735 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 33.9% in the first quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 18,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $970,000 after purchasing an additional 4,598 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 130.7% in the first quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC now owns 105,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,659,000 after purchasing an additional 60,052 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF stock traded up $0.07 on Thursday, hitting $46.80. 28,394 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,218,482. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.57. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a 1 year low of $42.60 and a 1 year high of $57.10.

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

