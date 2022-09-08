Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc. grew its position in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,328 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the quarter. Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc.’s holdings in Amgen were worth $2,256,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of AMGN. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Amgen by 184.7% in the 4th quarter. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC now owns 3,123 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $726,000 after buying an additional 2,026 shares during the last quarter. Sierra Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Amgen by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Sierra Capital LLC now owns 678 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $153,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Amgen by 20.4% in the 4th quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 62,461 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $14,052,000 after buying an additional 10,585 shares during the last quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Amgen in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Paradigm Capital Management LLC NV purchased a new position in shares of Amgen in the 4th quarter worth about $770,000. 77.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Amgen alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $290.00 price target on shares of Amgen in a report on Thursday, September 1st. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Amgen from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Amgen from $239.00 to $253.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 15th. StockNews.com cut Amgen from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Finally, SVB Leerink began coverage on Amgen in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $256.00 price objective on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $245.14.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Amgen Price Performance

In other Amgen news, Director Robert Eckert sold 6,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.00, for a total value of $1,643,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 21,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,274,816. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In other Amgen news, Director Robert Eckert sold 6,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.00, for a total value of $1,643,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 21,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,274,816. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director R Sanders Williams sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.96, for a total value of $49,992.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,325,037.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.46% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of AMGN stock traded down $0.10 during trading on Thursday, hitting $244.69. The company had a trading volume of 21,625 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,469,431. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.76. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $246.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $242.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $130.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.56. Amgen Inc. has a 52 week low of $198.64 and a 52 week high of $258.45.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The medical research company reported $4.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.40 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $6.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.53 billion. Amgen had a return on equity of 218.34% and a net margin of 24.92%. Amgen’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.38 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Amgen Inc. will post 17.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amgen Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 18th will be paid a $1.94 dividend. This represents a $7.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 17th. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.76%.

Amgen Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Amgen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amgen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.