Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc. Buys 300 Shares of Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY)

Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc. grew its stake in Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY – Get Rating) (TSE:RY) by 2.2% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 13,933 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc.’s holdings in Royal Bank of Canada were worth $1,536,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 66.2% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 17,270 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $142,000 after buying an additional 6,879 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 20,034 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,126,000 after buying an additional 516 shares during the period. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada during the 4th quarter worth approximately $203,000. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 96,888 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,260,000 after buying an additional 4,246 shares during the period. Finally, Paradigm Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada during the 4th quarter worth approximately $215,000. 40.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Royal Bank of Canada Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of Royal Bank of Canada stock traded up $0.59 on Thursday, hitting $95.06. The company had a trading volume of 9,268 shares, compared to its average volume of 634,080. The firm has a market capitalization of $132.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.87. Royal Bank of Canada has a twelve month low of $90.75 and a twelve month high of $119.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $96.54 and a 200-day moving average of $102.00.

Royal Bank of Canada Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 26th will be given a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.21%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 25th. This is a positive change from Royal Bank of Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. Royal Bank of Canada’s payout ratio is currently 45.91%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on RY. Desjardins lowered their price target on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$143.00 to C$141.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$147.00 to C$148.00 in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$147.00 to C$144.00 in a report on Thursday, August 18th. TD Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$150.00 to C$145.00 in a report on Friday, May 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$142.00 to C$140.00 in a report on Friday, May 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Royal Bank of Canada has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $139.81.

Royal Bank of Canada Profile

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts, home equity financing, personal lending, private banking, indirect lending, including auto financing, mutual funds and self-directed brokerage accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, credit cards, and payment products and solutions; and lending, leasing, deposit, investment, foreign exchange, cash management, auto dealer financing, trade products, and services to small and medium-sized commercial businesses.

