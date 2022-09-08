Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc. Has $1.81 Million Stake in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc. trimmed its stake in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) by 4.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,229 shares of the company’s stock after selling 750 shares during the period. Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc.’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $1,806,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $467,000 after buying an additional 290 shares during the period. GW&K Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $47,000. Addison Capital Co grew its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 39.5% in the 1st quarter. Addison Capital Co now owns 5,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $513,000 after buying an additional 1,467 shares during the period. Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE lifted its position in Raytheon Technologies by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE now owns 69,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,870,000 after acquiring an additional 1,790 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lifted its position in Raytheon Technologies by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 242,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,986,000 after acquiring an additional 3,475 shares in the last quarter. 79.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Raytheon Technologies Stock Performance
Shares of Raytheon Technologies stock traded down $0.83 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $86.62. 30,906 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,804,575. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 12 month low of $79.00 and a 12 month high of $106.02. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $92.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $95.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.10. The company has a market capitalization of $127.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.04.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Vertical Research dropped their price target on shares of Raytheon Technologies to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. StockNews.com raised shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $114.10.
Raytheon Technologies Company Profile
Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.
