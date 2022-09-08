Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc. Sells 8,547 Shares of Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U)

Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc. decreased its holdings in Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U – Get Rating) by 18.4% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 37,933 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,547 shares during the quarter. Unity Software accounts for about 1.0% of Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc.’s holdings in Unity Software were worth $3,763,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Baird Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Unity Software during the fourth quarter worth approximately $866,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Unity Software by 13.6% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 8,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,218,000 after purchasing an additional 1,022 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Unity Software during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,343,000. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Unity Software by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 291,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,656,000 after purchasing an additional 6,588 shares during the period. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Unity Software during the fourth quarter worth approximately $254,000. Institutional investors own 77.37% of the company’s stock.

U has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. BTIG Research lowered their target price on Unity Software to $68.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Robert W. Baird downgraded Unity Software from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Unity Software to $60.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on Unity Software from $40.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded Unity Software from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $110.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $70.93.

Shares of U stock traded down $0.44 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $38.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 150,019 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,676,647. The company has a quick ratio of 3.44, a current ratio of 3.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Unity Software Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $29.09 and a fifty-two week high of $210.00. The company has a market capitalization of $11.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.31 and a beta of 1.90. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $59.77.

Unity Software (NYSE:U – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.03. Unity Software had a negative return on equity of 22.71% and a negative net margin of 54.01%. The company had revenue of $297.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $299.05 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.34) EPS. Unity Software’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Unity Software Inc. will post -1.81 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Luis Felipe Visoso sold 9,894 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.94, for a total transaction of $454,530.36. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 314,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,436,690.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Luis Felipe Visoso sold 9,894 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.94, for a total transaction of $454,530.36. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 314,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,436,690.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CMO Carol W. Carpenter sold 797 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.55, for a total value of $44,273.35. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 220,397 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,243,053.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 25,570 shares of company stock valued at $1,200,195 in the last 90 days. 6.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Unity Software Inc operates a real-time 3D development platform. Its platform provides software solutions to create, run, and monetize interactive, real-time 2D and 3D content for mobile phones, tablets, PCs, consoles, and augmented and virtual reality devices. The company offers its solutions directly through its online store and field sales operations in North America, Denmark, Finland, the United Kingdom, Germany, Japan, China, Singapore, and South Korea, as well as indirectly through independent distributors and resellers worldwide.

