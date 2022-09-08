MixMarvel (MIX) Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $8.12 Million

MixMarvel (MIX) traded down 1.9% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on September 8th. During the last week, MixMarvel has traded 3.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. One MixMarvel coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0042 or 0.00000022 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. MixMarvel has a market cap of $19.91 million and $8.12 million worth of MixMarvel was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005088 BTC.
- USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005088 BTC.
- Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.50 or 0.00038157 BTC.
- Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00004330 BTC.
- Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005090 BTC.
- HEX (HEX) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000202 BTC.
- Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19,567.71 or 0.99556588 BTC.
- yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002602 BTC.
- Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.63 or 0.00038821 BTC.
MixMarvel Profile
MIX is a N/A coin that uses the N/A hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 27th, 2019. MixMarvel’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,699,943,108 coins. The Reddit community for MixMarvel is /r/MIXMARVEL. The official website for MixMarvel is www.mixmarvel.com. MixMarvel’s official Twitter account is @mixmarvelgame and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for MixMarvel is medium.com/@MIXMARVELGAME.
MixMarvel Coin Trading
