Mkango Resources (CVE:MKA) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $0.20

Mkango Resources Ltd. (CVE:MKA – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.20 and last traded at C$0.20, with a volume of 27815 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.22.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.28 and its 200 day moving average price is C$0.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 125.65, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.51. The firm has a market capitalization of C$39.81 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.85.

Mkango Resources Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, explores for and develops rare earth elements and associated minerals in the Republic of Malawi, Africa. It explores for uranium, tantalum, niobium, zircon, nickel, cobalt, rutile, graphite, and gold ores. The company's flagship project is the Songwe Hill property within the Phalombe exploration license located in southeast Malawi.

