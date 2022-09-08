Mkango Resources (LON:MKA) Stock Price Up 4.2%

Mkango Resources Ltd. (LON:MKA – Get Rating)’s stock price rose 4.2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 13 ($0.16) and last traded at GBX 12.50 ($0.15). Approximately 695,960 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 38% from the average daily volume of 502,638 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 12 ($0.14).

Mkango Resources Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 125.65, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.51. The firm has a market capitalization of £26.90 million and a P/E ratio of -3.05. The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 17.52 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 20.66.

About Mkango Resources

Mkango Resources Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, explores for and develops rare earth elements and associated minerals in the Republic of Malawi, Africa. It explores for uranium, tantalum, niobium, zircon, nickel, cobalt, rutile, graphite, and gold ores. The company's flagship project is the Songwe Hill property within the Phalombe exploration license located in southeast Malawi.

