MMA Asset Management LLC Acquires New Shares in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

MMA Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 6,867 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $247,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GLW. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its stake in Corning by 37.2% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 23,926 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $883,000 after buying an additional 6,488 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Corning by 24.4% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 714,932 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $26,388,000 after buying an additional 140,098 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Corning by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 92,746,889 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $3,423,287,000 after buying an additional 671,480 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in Corning by 15.5% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,922 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $293,000 after buying an additional 1,062 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Corning in the 1st quarter worth $588,000. 69.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently commented on GLW. Barclays lowered Corning from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $53.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Corning from $45.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. UBS Group cut their price target on Corning to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Citigroup lowered Corning from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $46.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price target on Corning from $48.00 to $46.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Corning has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $42.18.

Insider Transactions at Corning

Corning Stock Down 1.9 %

In other news, SVP John P. Bayne, Jr. sold 5,575 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.70, for a total transaction of $204,602.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,345 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $269,561.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

GLW opened at $32.35 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Corning Incorporated has a 52 week low of $30.63 and a 52 week high of $43.47. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.32. The company has a market capitalization of $27.35 billion, a PE ratio of 14.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.00.

Corning (NYSE:GLW – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The electronics maker reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.79 billion. Corning had a net margin of 13.73% and a return on equity of 15.38%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.53 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Corning Incorporated will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Corning Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be paid a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 30th. Corning’s payout ratio is currently 46.35%.

Corning Company Profile

Corning Incorporated engages in display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

