MMA Asset Management LLC Acquires Shares of 27,806 iShares MSCI Mexico ETF (NYSEARCA:EWW)

MMA Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Mexico ETF (NYSEARCA:EWW – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 27,806 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,324,000. iShares MSCI Mexico ETF makes up 1.0% of MMA Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest holding.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Banco Santander S.A. increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Mexico ETF by 7.2% during the first quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 6,691 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $368,000 after buying an additional 448 shares in the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Mexico ETF by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 9,709 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $492,000 after buying an additional 464 shares in the last quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Mexico ETF by 0.4% during the first quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp now owns 169,240 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $9,303,000 after buying an additional 606 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Mexico ETF by 1.8% during the first quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 39,003 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,144,000 after buying an additional 705 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Mexico ETF by 1.1% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 77,772 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,275,000 after buying an additional 817 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI Mexico ETF Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:EWW opened at $45.25 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $46.14 and a 200-day moving average of $48.94. iShares MSCI Mexico ETF has a 52-week low of $43.65 and a 52-week high of $55.83.

About iShares MSCI Mexico ETF

iShares MSCI Mexico Capped ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Mexico Capped Investable Market Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI Mexico IMI 25/50 Index (the Index). The Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Mexican Stock Exchange.

