MMA Asset Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

MMA Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating) by 14.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,433 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,863 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF makes up approximately 0.8% of MMA Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest holding. MMA Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $959,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank OZK increased its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank OZK now owns 7,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $358,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. APCM Wealth Management for Individuals increased its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. APCM Wealth Management for Individuals now owns 5,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. InTrack Investment Management Inc boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. InTrack Investment Management Inc now owns 4,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Lincoln Capital LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Lincoln Capital LLC now owns 9,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $472,000 after buying an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 17,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $807,000 after buying an additional 257 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VEA opened at $39.48 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $41.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.02. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $38.82 and a 12-month high of $53.28.

