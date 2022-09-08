MMA Asset Management LLC Buys 2,368 Shares of VanEck High Yield Muni ETF (NYSEARCA:HYD)

MMA Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF (NYSEARCA:HYD – Get Rating) by 38.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,496 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,368 shares during the quarter. MMA Asset Management LLC’s holdings in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF were worth $458,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in HYD. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF by 5,626.0% in the 1st quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 12,315,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,548,000 after purchasing an additional 12,100,031 shares during the period. Connectus Wealth LLC bought a new position in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $55,670,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $8,309,000. Credit Suisse AG bought a new position in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $8,116,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in shares of VanEck High Yield Muni ETF by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 3,783,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,146,000 after acquiring an additional 105,302 shares during the last quarter.

VanEck High Yield Muni ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of HYD opened at $52.14 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $54.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $55.24. VanEck High Yield Muni ETF has a 12-month low of $50.90 and a 12-month high of $63.22.

