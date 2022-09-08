MMA Asset Management LLC Buys 292 Shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII)

MMA Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII – Get Rating) by 18.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,845 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 292 shares during the quarter. MMA Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries were worth $387,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 25.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,328,959 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,062,806,000 after acquiring an additional 1,078,965 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,410,095 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $636,801,000 after acquiring an additional 144,216 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 16.7% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 775,921 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $144,895,000 after acquiring an additional 110,773 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 756,411 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $140,890,000 after purchasing an additional 2,139 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management increased its stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 13.4% during the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 478,189 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $89,087,000 after purchasing an additional 56,360 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.24% of the company’s stock.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Stock Performance

NYSE HII opened at $231.92 on Thursday. Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $175.50 and a 1 year high of $243.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market cap of $9.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.96 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $222.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $213.02.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Dividend Announcement

Huntington Ingalls Industries ( NYSE:HII Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The aerospace company reported $4.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.43 by $1.01. Huntington Ingalls Industries had a net margin of 5.71% and a return on equity of 21.73%. The firm had revenue of $2.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.62 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.20 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. will post 15.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Investors of record on Friday, August 26th will be issued a $1.18 dividend. This represents a $4.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 25th. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.37%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have commented on HII shares. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price target on shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from $217.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $235.88.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Jennifer R. Boykin sold 2,614 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Saturday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.00, for a total value of $598,606.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 7,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,705,363. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 2.16% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Company Profile

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc engages in designing, building, overhauling, and repairing military ships in the United States. It operates through three segments: Ingalls Shipbuilding, Newport News Shipbuilding, and Technical Solutions. The company is involved in the design and construction of non-nuclear ships comprising amphibious assault ships; expeditionary warfare ships; surface combatants; and national security cutters for the U.S.

Featured Articles

