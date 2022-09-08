MMA Asset Management LLC Increases Position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB)

MMA Asset Management LLC raised its position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Get Rating) by 37.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,751 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,938 shares during the period. MMA Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF were worth $532,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VTEB. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $57,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $74,000. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 1,565.9% during the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 1,425 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $85,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 35.6% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 502 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF stock opened at $49.33 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.70. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $49.07 and a 1-year high of $55.23.

