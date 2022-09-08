MMA Asset Management LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII)

MMA Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII – Get Rating) by 18.8% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,845 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 292 shares during the period. MMA Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries were worth $387,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 1.1% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 5,283 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,054,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. Commerce Bank lifted its position in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 4,011 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $749,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC lifted its position in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 15.1% during the first quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 517 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the period. Capital Investment Counsel Inc lifted its position in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 0.8% during the first quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc now owns 8,630 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,721,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC lifted its position in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 3.6% during the first quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 2,103 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $419,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.24% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com raised Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price objective on Huntington Ingalls Industries from $217.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Huntington Ingalls Industries currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $235.88.

In other Huntington Ingalls Industries news, VP Jennifer R. Boykin sold 2,614 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Saturday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.00, for a total transaction of $598,606.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 7,447 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,705,363. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . 2.16% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE HII opened at $231.92 on Thursday. Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $175.50 and a one year high of $243.46. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $222.10 and a 200 day moving average of $213.02. The company has a market capitalization of $9.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.96 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.15.

Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The aerospace company reported $4.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.43 by $1.01. Huntington Ingalls Industries had a return on equity of 21.73% and a net margin of 5.71%. The company had revenue of $2.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.62 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.20 EPS. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. will post 15.34 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Investors of record on Friday, August 26th will be issued a $1.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 25th. This represents a $4.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.04%. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s payout ratio is 32.37%.

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc engages in designing, building, overhauling, and repairing military ships in the United States. It operates through three segments: Ingalls Shipbuilding, Newport News Shipbuilding, and Technical Solutions. The company is involved in the design and construction of non-nuclear ships comprising amphibious assault ships; expeditionary warfare ships; surface combatants; and national security cutters for the U.S.

