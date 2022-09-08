MMA Asset Management LLC Invests $3.84 Million in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE)

MMA Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 27,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,841,000. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF accounts for approximately 3.0% of MMA Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest position.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Betterment LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 10,236,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,538,887,000 after buying an additional 94,311 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,869,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,778,000 after buying an additional 17,356 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,675,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,922,000 after buying an additional 21,693 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,254,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,835,000 after buying an additional 39,372 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 33.2% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,100,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,910,000 after buying an additional 274,244 shares during the period.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF stock opened at $136.59 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $136.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $140.78. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a one year low of $124.80 and a one year high of $154.69.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

