MMA Asset Management LLC Makes New $232,000 Investment in Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

MMA Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 17,369 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $232,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Ford Motor by 26.9% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 696,904 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $11,784,000 after purchasing an additional 147,842 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Ford Motor by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 325,338,615 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $5,501,475,000 after purchasing an additional 26,707,784 shares during the last quarter. National Pension Service lifted its stake in Ford Motor by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. National Pension Service now owns 6,777,317 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $114,604,000 after purchasing an additional 424,773 shares during the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 58.4% during the first quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 244,471 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $4,134,000 after acquiring an additional 90,138 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Community Bank of Raymore raised its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 52.5% during the first quarter. Community Bank of Raymore now owns 581,000 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $9,825,000 after acquiring an additional 200,000 shares during the last quarter. 49.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Ford Motor from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Ford Motor from $12.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. StockNews.com cut shares of Ford Motor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Ford Motor from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, Benchmark dropped their price target on Ford Motor to $23.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ford Motor currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.74.

Ford Motor Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:F opened at $15.04 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $14.06 and its 200 day moving average is $14.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.16. The company has a market capitalization of $60.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.29. Ford Motor has a fifty-two week low of $10.61 and a fifty-two week high of $25.87.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $37.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.17 billion. Ford Motor had a net margin of 7.86% and a return on equity of 16.91%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 57.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.13 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Ford Motor will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Ford Motor Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 11th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 10th. This is an increase from Ford Motor’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.99%. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio is 20.98%.

Ford Motor Company Profile

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford trucks, cars, sport utility vehicles, electrified vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

