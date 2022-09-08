MMA Asset Management LLC Purchases Shares of 17,369 Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

MMA Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 17,369 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $232,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ford Motor by 26.9% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 696,904 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $11,784,000 after buying an additional 147,842 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ford Motor by 8.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 325,338,615 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $5,501,475,000 after buying an additional 26,707,784 shares during the period. National Pension Service boosted its position in shares of Ford Motor by 6.7% in the first quarter. National Pension Service now owns 6,777,317 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $114,604,000 after buying an additional 424,773 shares during the period. Dakota Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Ford Motor by 58.4% in the first quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 244,471 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $4,134,000 after buying an additional 90,138 shares during the period. Finally, Community Bank of Raymore boosted its position in shares of Ford Motor by 52.5% in the first quarter. Community Bank of Raymore now owns 581,000 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $9,825,000 after buying an additional 200,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.89% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

F has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Ford Motor from $18.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. TheStreet upgraded Ford Motor from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Nomura upgraded Ford Motor from a “reduce” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $12.40 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Ford Motor from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Benchmark cut their price target on Ford Motor to $23.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ford Motor currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.74.

Ford Motor Stock Down 2.5 %

Shares of Ford Motor stock opened at $15.04 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.28, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.29. Ford Motor has a twelve month low of $10.61 and a twelve month high of $25.87.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $37.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.17 billion. Ford Motor had a return on equity of 16.91% and a net margin of 7.86%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 57.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.13 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Ford Motor will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Ford Motor Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, August 11th were issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.99%. This is a positive change from Ford Motor’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 10th. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio is 20.98%.

Ford Motor Profile

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford trucks, cars, sport utility vehicles, electrified vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

Featured Stories

