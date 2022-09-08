MMA Asset Management LLC Raises Stock Position in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB)

MMA Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Get Rating) by 96.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,975 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,740 shares during the period. iShares MBS ETF makes up 1.9% of MMA Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. MMA Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MBS ETF were worth $2,346,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MBB. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares MBS ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in shares of iShares MBS ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of iShares MBS ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 2,875.0% during the 4th quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 357 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares during the period. Finally, Vectors Research Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 93.0% during the 4th quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 357 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the period.

MBB stock opened at $95.86 on Thursday. iShares MBS ETF has a 12 month low of $94.32 and a 12 month high of $108.72. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $98.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $99.13.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 2nd will be given a $0.197 dividend. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.47%. This is a boost from iShares MBS ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 1st.

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

