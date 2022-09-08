MMA Asset Management LLC Takes Position in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

MMA Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 4,310 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $266,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Westpac Banking Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 107,818 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,410,000 after purchasing an additional 4,526 shares in the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences during the 1st quarter valued at about $391,000. Atria Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 20.9% during the 1st quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 90,880 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,403,000 after purchasing an additional 15,694 shares in the last quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,255,000. Finally, Mystic Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Institutional investors own 78.58% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:GILD opened at $65.13 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $81.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 0.31. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a twelve month low of $57.17 and a twelve month high of $74.12. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $62.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $61.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.73 per share. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.48%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. Gilead Sciences’s payout ratio is presently 89.02%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on GILD. SVB Leerink began coverage on Gilead Sciences in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $68.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet raised Gilead Sciences from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, August 15th. StockNews.com lowered Gilead Sciences from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on Gilead Sciences in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Gilead Sciences in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $63.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $72.40.

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of coronavirus disease 2019; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vosevi, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of liver diseases.

