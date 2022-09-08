Monadelphous Group Limited (ASX:MND) Announces Final Dividend of $0.25

Monadelphous Group Limited (ASX:MND – Get Rating) announced a final dividend on Wednesday, September 7th, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 29th will be given a dividend of 0.25 per share on Thursday, September 29th. This represents a yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 7th. This is an increase from Monadelphous Group’s previous final dividend of $0.21.

Monadelphous Group Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.54.

Insider Buying and Selling at Monadelphous Group

In other news, insider Robert Velletri acquired 6,437 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of A$9.95 ($6.96) per share, with a total value of A$64,048.15 ($44,788.92).

About Monadelphous Group

Monadelphous Group Limited, an engineering group, provides construction, maintenance, and industrial services to resources, energy, and infrastructure industries in Australia, New Zealand, Chile, Mongolia, and internationally. It operates through Engineering Construction, and Maintenance and Industrial Services divisions.

