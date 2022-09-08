Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) Shares Sold by National Pension Service

National Pension Service lessened its stake in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,821,874 shares of the company’s stock after selling 59,102 shares during the quarter. National Pension Service’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $114,377,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Mondelez International during the fourth quarter worth $878,654,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Mondelez International by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 95,055,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,967,581,000 after acquiring an additional 7,536,591 shares during the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC purchased a new position in Mondelez International during the 4th quarter valued at about $148,957,000. Capital International Investors raised its position in Mondelez International by 14.6% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 17,008,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,127,779,000 after acquiring an additional 2,162,384 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Mondelez International in the first quarter valued at about $68,183,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.41% of the company’s stock.

Mondelez International Stock Performance

Shares of MDLZ stock opened at $61.42 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $63.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $63.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 52 week low of $57.63 and a 52 week high of $69.47. The company has a market cap of $84.18 billion, a PE ratio of 22.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.60.

Mondelez International Increases Dividend

Mondelez International ( NASDAQ:MDLZ Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $7.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.81 billion. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 14.67% and a net margin of 12.93%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.66 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.91 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be paid a $0.385 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. This is an increase from Mondelez International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.51%. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio is 50.91%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on MDLZ shares. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Mondelez International to $72.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their target price on shares of Mondelez International to $79.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. StockNews.com raised shares of Mondelez International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $73.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Mondelez International to $73.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Mondelez International currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.18.

Mondelez International Company Profile

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

