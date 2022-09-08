MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) Releases Q3 2023 Earnings Guidance

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Rating) updated its third quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of -$0.19–$0.16 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of -$0.14. The company issued revenue guidance of $300.00 million-$303.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $294.85 million. MongoDB also updated its FY 2023 guidance to -$0.35–$0.28 EPS.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MDB has been the subject of a number of research reports. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on shares of MongoDB from $350.00 to $330.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. William Blair restated an outperform rating on shares of MongoDB in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of MongoDB from $378.00 to $368.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on shares of MongoDB from $300.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, September 1st. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of MongoDB from $438.00 to $360.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $386.83.

Get MongoDB alerts:

MongoDB Price Performance

Shares of MongoDB stock traded down $1.60 on Thursday, hitting $245.11. 31,958 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,555,187. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -46.03 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $313.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $324.92. MongoDB has a 1-year low of $213.39 and a 1-year high of $590.00. The company has a quick ratio of 4.16, a current ratio of 4.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70.

Insider Buying and Selling at MongoDB

MongoDB ( NASDAQ:MDB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 31st. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $303.66 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $282.31 million. MongoDB had a negative return on equity of 52.05% and a negative net margin of 33.43%. The company’s revenue was up 52.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($1.15) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that MongoDB will post -5.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other MongoDB news, Director Dwight A. Merriman sold 14,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.69, for a total value of $3,691,660.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,323,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $349,004,789.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Archana Agrawal sold 663 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $345.55, for a total value of $229,099.65. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,080 shares in the company, valued at $718,744. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Dwight A. Merriman sold 14,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.69, for a total transaction of $3,691,660.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,323,542 shares in the company, valued at approximately $349,004,789.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 41,458 shares of company stock valued at $11,831,861. Corporate insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of MongoDB

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of MongoDB by 26.4% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 672,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,334,000 after acquiring an additional 140,260 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of MongoDB by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,970,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,648,332,000 after acquiring an additional 121,201 shares in the last quarter. Altimeter Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in MongoDB by 23.2% in the 1st quarter. Altimeter Capital Management LP now owns 308,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,626,000 after buying an additional 58,000 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in MongoDB in the 1st quarter worth $24,708,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in MongoDB by 2,441.0% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 38,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,561,000 after buying an additional 36,933 shares in the last quarter. 89.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MongoDB Company Profile

(Get Rating)

MongoDB, Inc provides general purpose database platform worldwide. The company offers MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a commercial database server for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premise, or in a hybrid environment; MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for MongoDB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MongoDB and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.