Monness Crespi & Hardt Initiates Coverage on Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Equities researchers at Monness Crespi & Hardt initiated coverage on shares of Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $174.00 price target on the iPhone maker’s stock. Monness Crespi & Hardt’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 11.82% from the stock’s current price.

AAPL has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Evercore ISI raised their target price on Apple from $180.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Itaú Unibanco began coverage on Apple in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $136.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Apple from $185.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Itau BBA Securities began coverage on Apple in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $136.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $201.00 price objective on Apple in a research note on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $181.31.

Apple Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of AAPL stock traded down $0.35 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $155.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,166,569 shares, compared to its average volume of 64,465,728. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.50 trillion, a P/E ratio of 25.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $157.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $156.51. Apple has a one year low of $129.04 and a one year high of $182.94.

Insider Buying and Selling at Apple

Apple ( NASDAQ:AAPL Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The iPhone maker reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $82.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $82.97 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 152.97% and a net margin of 25.71%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.30 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Apple will post 6.1 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Luca Maestri sold 96,735 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.95, for a total value of $16,923,788.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 110,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,362,241.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Luca Maestri sold 96,735 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.95, for a total value of $16,923,788.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 110,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,362,241.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.77, for a total value of $4,119,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 427,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $70,411,823.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Apple

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bluestem Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in Apple by 5,935.2% during the second quarter. Bluestem Financial Advisors LLC now owns 233,803 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 229,929 shares during the period. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Apple by 5,525.0% during the first quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. now owns 225 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the period. Shore Point Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Apple during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its position in Apple by 18,263.5% during the first quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,457,053 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 7,416,445 shares during the period. Finally, Spence Asset Management purchased a new stake in Apple during the second quarter valued at approximately $49,000. 57.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Apple

(Get Rating)

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. In addition, the company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; AirPods Max, an over-ear wireless headphone; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, and iPod touch.

