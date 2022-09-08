MoonBear.finance (MBF) Tops 1-Day Volume of $12,456.00

MoonBear.finance (MBF) traded down 0% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on September 8th. MoonBear.finance has a total market cap of $81,006.03 and $12,456.00 worth of MoonBear.finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, MoonBear.finance has traded 0% higher against the US dollar. One MoonBear.finance coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005170 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005169 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.45 or 0.00038512 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00004391 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005167 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0393 or 0.00000203 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19,327.09 or 0.99913407 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002644 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $7.60 or 0.00039285 BTC.

About MoonBear.finance

MBF is a N/A coin that uses the N/A hashing algorithm. It launched on July 29th, 2021. MoonBear.finance’s total supply is 1,000,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 300,000,000,000 coins. MoonBear.finance’s official Twitter account is @MoonBearFinance. MoonBear.finance’s official website is moonbear.finance.

MoonBear.finance Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “MoonBear Finance (MBF) is a community-driven, fair launched, decentralized finance (DeFi) cryptocurrency token with supercharged tokenomics. Whenever there is a sale of $MBF token, 2% of the amount is put towards future buyback transactions.As a MoonBear ($MBF) token holder, users will be supporting its ability to raise funds for the Moon bear cause. From every sale transaction, 2% of the transaction amount will be deducted as a fee and donated towards initiatives to help save and repopulate the moon bear species and other endangered wildlife.”

