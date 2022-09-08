Moors & Cabot Inc. Acquires 321 Shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY)

Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 26,874 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 321 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $2,240,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 21.4% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 22,342,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,911,197,000 after acquiring an additional 3,945,576 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 150.5% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,043,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,812,000 after buying an additional 1,227,666 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 81.0% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,147,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,835,000 after buying an additional 961,075 shares during the period. Wade G W & Inc. grew its position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 197.4% during the first quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 1,232,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,757,000 after buying an additional 818,240 shares during the period. Finally, TRUE Private Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 8,159.9% during the first quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 777,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,590,000 after purchasing an additional 768,503 shares during the last quarter.

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

NASDAQ SHY opened at $82.25 on Thursday. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $81.94 and a 52 week high of $86.25. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $82.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $83.05.

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 1st. This is an increase from iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.46%.

