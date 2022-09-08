Moors & Cabot Inc. Buys 479 Shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its stake in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 20,473 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 479 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $1,923,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of Hawaii lifted its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Hawaii now owns 25,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,417,000 after purchasing an additional 675 shares during the period. Element Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,209,000. Paradigm Capital Management LLC NV lifted its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Paradigm Capital Management LLC NV now owns 7,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $672,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Boston Financial Mangement LLC lifted its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 96.8% in the 1st quarter. Boston Financial Mangement LLC now owns 4,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $429,000 after purchasing an additional 2,245 shares during the period. Finally, RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International in the 1st quarter worth approximately $207,000. 76.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Philip Morris International alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $107.00 to $99.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $109.13.

Philip Morris International Price Performance

NYSE:PM opened at $94.61 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $146.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.26, a PEG ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.62. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 1-year low of $85.64 and a 1-year high of $112.48. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $96.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $98.96.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The company reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $7.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.76 billion. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 11.05% and a negative return on equity of 115.36%. The firm’s revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.57 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Philip Morris International Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 1st were given a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.28%. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 85.91%.

Philip Morris International Profile

(Get Rating)

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products that are sold in markets outside the United States.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Philip Morris International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Philip Morris International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.