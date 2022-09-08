Moors & Cabot Inc. Decreases Position in Plains GP Holdings, L.P. (NYSE:PAGP)

Moors & Cabot Inc. cut its stake in Plains GP Holdings, L.P. (NYSE:PAGP – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 268,801 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 2,505 shares during the quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. owned approximately 0.14% of Plains GP worth $3,105,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its holdings in Plains GP by 31.8% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 3,094,335 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $35,740,000 after acquiring an additional 747,435 shares during the last quarter. Symmetry Investments LP raised its holdings in Plains GP by 295.2% in the 1st quarter. Symmetry Investments LP now owns 371,500 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $4,291,000 after acquiring an additional 277,500 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in Plains GP by 26.8% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 57,037 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $659,000 after acquiring an additional 12,040 shares during the last quarter. O Neil Global Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Plains GP in the 1st quarter valued at about $176,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Plains GP in the 1st quarter valued at about $249,000. 82.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Plains GP

In other Plains GP news, Director Ellen Desanctis acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $11.98 per share, for a total transaction of $119,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $119,800. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 9.62% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Plains GP Stock Performance

Shares of PAGP stock opened at $11.94 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Plains GP Holdings, L.P. has a 52 week low of $9.24 and a 52 week high of $12.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.32 billion, a PE ratio of 20.79 and a beta of 1.65. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $11.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.41.

Plains GP (NYSE:PAGP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The pipeline company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $16.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.55 billion. Plains GP had a return on equity of 0.85% and a net margin of 0.21%. On average, research analysts predict that Plains GP Holdings, L.P. will post 0.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Plains GP Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 12th. Investors of record on Friday, July 29th were given a $0.2175 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 28th. This represents a $0.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.29%. Plains GP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 150.00%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have commented on PAGP. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Plains GP from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Plains GP from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Plains GP from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $12.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Plains GP from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Plains GP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $14.00 to $16.00 in a report on Sunday, August 14th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Plains GP has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $14.50.

About Plains GP

Plains GP Holdings, L.P., through its subsidiary, Plains All American Pipeline, L.P., owns and operates midstream energy infrastructure in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Crude Oil and Natural Gas Liquids (NGLs). The company engages in the transportation of crude oil and NGLs on pipelines, gathering systems, and trucks.

See Also

