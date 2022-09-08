Moors & Cabot Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,034 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $2,897,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. HWG Holdings LP purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Life Planning Partners Inc bought a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares during the first quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Gladius Capital Management LP bought a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares during the first quarter worth about $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.89% of the company’s stock.

SPDR Gold Shares Price Performance

NYSEARCA:GLD opened at $159.94 on Thursday. SPDR Gold Shares has a one year low of $157.32 and a one year high of $193.30. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $162.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $171.94.

SPDR Gold Shares Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

