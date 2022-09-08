Moors & Cabot Inc. Has $1.85 Million Position in Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF)

Moors & Cabot Inc. lessened its position in Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF – Get Rating) by 26.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 57,354 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 20,309 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in Cleveland-Cliffs were worth $1,847,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CLF. Rational Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Cleveland-Cliffs in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 199.7% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 917 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 611 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.21% of the company’s stock.

Get Cleveland-Cliffs alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CLF shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Cleveland-Cliffs from $16.00 to $14.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Cleveland-Cliffs from $43.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. B. Riley cut their target price on Cleveland-Cliffs from $47.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Clarkson Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Cleveland-Cliffs from $37.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.92.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Cleveland-Cliffs Stock Down 0.1 %

In other news, CFO Celso L. Goncalves, Jr. bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $19.36 per share, with a total value of $96,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 148,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,870,797.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Company insiders own 1.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CLF opened at $17.29 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $8.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 2.23. Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. has a 52-week low of $14.31 and a 52-week high of $34.04. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 2.20.

Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 22nd. The mining company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.40 by ($0.27). The company had revenue of $6.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.13 billion. Cleveland-Cliffs had a return on equity of 64.45% and a net margin of 15.07%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.46 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. will post 4.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cleveland-Cliffs Profile

(Get Rating)

Cleveland-Cliffs is the largest flat-rolled steel company and the largest iron ore pellet producer in North America. The company is vertically integrated from mining through iron making, steelmaking, rolling, finishing and downstream with hot and cold stamping of steel parts and components. The company was formerly known as Cliffs Natural Resources Inc and changed its name to Cleveland-Cliffs Inc in August 2017.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CLF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Cleveland-Cliffs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cleveland-Cliffs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.