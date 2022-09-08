Moors & Cabot Inc. Has $2.61 Million Stock Position in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its stake in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Get Rating) by 25.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,827 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,995 shares during the quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and were worth $2,614,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Prudential PLC lifted its stake in Becton, Dickinson and by 27.1% in the first quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 23,644 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $6,289,000 after buying an additional 5,045 shares during the period. Element Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Becton, Dickinson and in the first quarter valued at approximately $654,000. RMR Wealth Builders lifted its stake in Becton, Dickinson and by 8.5% in the first quarter. RMR Wealth Builders now owns 2,955 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $786,000 after buying an additional 232 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 8.0% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 118,710 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $32,003,000 after acquiring an additional 8,782 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 4.5% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 910,352 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $242,191,000 after acquiring an additional 39,092 shares in the last quarter. 86.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Becton, Dickinson and Stock Up 2.7 %

Shares of NYSE BDX opened at $258.97 on Thursday. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a one year low of $231.46 and a one year high of $280.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $250.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $255.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $73.86 billion, a PE ratio of 44.65, a P/E/G ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.57.

Becton, Dickinson and Dividend Announcement

Becton, Dickinson and ( NYSE:BDX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.50 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $4.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.47 billion. Becton, Dickinson and had a return on equity of 14.55% and a net margin of 8.88%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.74 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 11.31 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.87 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 8th. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.34%. Becton, Dickinson and’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 60.00%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP David Hickey sold 475 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.00, for a total transaction of $125,875.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 3,331 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $882,715. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Becton, Dickinson and news, EVP David Hickey sold 475 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.00, for a total value of $125,875.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 3,331 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $882,715. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Thomas E. Polen, Jr. sold 9,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.13, for a total value of $2,518,735.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 28,878 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,656,424.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 19,160 shares of company stock valued at $5,036,751. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Becton, Dickinson and from $290.00 to $280.00 in a report on Monday, July 18th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Becton, Dickinson and from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $275.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, June 24th. Citigroup downgraded Becton, Dickinson and from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $265.00 to $235.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Becton, Dickinson and from $278.00 to $319.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Becton, Dickinson and from $282.00 to $272.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $277.63.

Becton, Dickinson and Profile

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products for healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, pharmaceutical industry, and the general public worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral intravenous (IV) and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detections, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, and sharps disposal systems; IV medication and infusion therapy delivery systems, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing and supply management systems, and medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

Further Reading

