Moors & Cabot Inc. Has $2.70 Million Stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 9.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,954 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 522 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $2,701,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Tacita Capital Inc bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp grew its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 189.3% during the 1st quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 81 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the period. Clean Yield Group grew its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 625.0% during the 1st quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 87 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Finally, Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $48,000.
iShares S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance
Shares of IVV stock opened at $399.82 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $403.59 and its 200 day moving average is $414.60. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $364.03 and a 12 month high of $482.07.
iShares S&P 500 ETF Profile
iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.
