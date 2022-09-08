Moors & Cabot Inc. Has $2 Million Stake in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Moors & Cabot Inc. decreased its position in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) by 12.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,144 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after selling 2,215 shares during the quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $1,996,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Center for Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Applied Materials in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Disciplined Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 67.3% in the 1st quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 251 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. Hardy Reed LLC acquired a new position in shares of Applied Materials in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Applied Materials in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Monetary Management Group Inc. bought a new stake in Applied Materials in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. 74.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AMAT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup decreased their target price on Applied Materials from $160.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. StockNews.com raised Applied Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their target price on Applied Materials to $115.00 in a research report on Friday, May 20th. DA Davidson decreased their target price on Applied Materials from $170.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 19th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their target price on Applied Materials to $140.00 in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $142.38.

Insider Activity at Applied Materials

Applied Materials Price Performance

In other Applied Materials news, SVP Teri A. Little sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.30, for a total transaction of $1,294,500.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 93,169 shares in the company, valued at $8,040,484.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . 0.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Applied Materials stock opened at $91.94 on Thursday. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 12 month low of $82.67 and a 12 month high of $167.06. The company has a current ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $98.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $110.47. The company has a market cap of $79.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.29, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.53.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 18th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.15. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 56.68% and a net margin of 26.42%. The business had revenue of $6.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.27 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.90 earnings per share. Applied Materials’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 7.68 EPS for the current year.

Applied Materials Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

Recommended Stories

