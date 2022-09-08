Moors & Cabot Inc. Raises Holdings in STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG)

Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its holdings in STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 78,956 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 345 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in STAG Industrial were worth $3,265,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Columbia Asset Management lifted its holdings in shares of STAG Industrial by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Columbia Asset Management now owns 5,820 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $279,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of STAG Industrial by 17.5% in the 1st quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,752 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of STAG Industrial by 20.0% in the 1st quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,976 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 329 shares during the last quarter. Northcape Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of STAG Industrial by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Northcape Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,424 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $266,000 after acquiring an additional 351 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in STAG Industrial by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 31,275 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,500,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.13% of the company’s stock.

Get STAG Industrial alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of STAG Industrial from $47.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of STAG Industrial from $43.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.25.

STAG Industrial Stock Performance

STAG Industrial Announces Dividend

STAG Industrial stock opened at $31.20 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $31.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.34. STAG Industrial, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $29.43 and a fifty-two week high of $48.27. The company has a market capitalization of $5.59 billion, a PE ratio of 24.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.98.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 17th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.1217 per share. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. STAG Industrial’s payout ratio is 114.06%.

About STAG Industrial

(Get Rating)

STAG Industrial, Inc (NYSE: STAG) is a real estate investment trust focused on the acquisition and operation of single-tenant, industrial properties throughout the United States. By targeting this type of property, STAG has developed an investment strategy that helps investors find a powerful balance of income plus growth.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STAG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for STAG Industrial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for STAG Industrial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.