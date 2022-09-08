Moors & Cabot Inc. Sells 1,050 Shares of AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME)

Moors & Cabot Inc. lessened its stake in shares of AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME – Get Rating) by 5.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 19,796 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,050 shares during the quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in AMETEK were worth $2,636,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in AMETEK in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Quent Capital LLC lifted its position in AMETEK by 177.8% in the 1st quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 200 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in AMETEK in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Intelligent Financial Strategies bought a new position in AMETEK in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in AMETEK in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Institutional investors own 85.46% of the company’s stock.

AMETEK Stock Up 2.6 %

AMETEK stock opened at $122.63 on Thursday. AMETEK, Inc. has a 1-year low of $106.17 and a 1-year high of $148.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $119.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $122.94.

AMETEK Dividend Announcement

AMETEK ( NYSE:AME Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The technology company reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.09. AMETEK had a net margin of 18.49% and a return on equity of 18.20%. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.46 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.15 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that AMETEK, Inc. will post 5.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 13th. AMETEK’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.72%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AME has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of AMETEK from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of AMETEK from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Loop Capital decreased their price objective on shares of AMETEK from $170.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of AMETEK to $160.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of AMETEK from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $170.00 to $122.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $148.56.

Insider Transactions at AMETEK

In other news, Director Steven W. Kohlhagen sold 3,000 shares of AMETEK stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.81, for a total transaction of $380,430.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 45,964 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,828,694.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

AMETEK Company Profile

(Get Rating)

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Electronic Instruments (EIG) and Electromechanical (EMG). The company's EIG segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process and analytical instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; and instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets.

