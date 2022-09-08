Moors & Cabot Inc. Sells 44 Shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

Moors & Cabot Inc. reduced its holdings in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,349 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 44 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $2,334,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. New England Professional Planning Group Inc. bought a new position in Sherwin-Williams in the 1st quarter worth approximately $201,000. Rational Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 126.5% during the 4th quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 77 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams during the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. grew its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 105.0% during the 1st quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 164 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams during the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. 77.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Sherwin-Williams alerts:

Sherwin-Williams Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE SHW opened at $238.65 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $242.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $250.52. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 52 week low of $214.22 and a 52 week high of $354.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.86, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.85 billion, a PE ratio of 35.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.05.

Sherwin-Williams Announces Dividend

Sherwin-Williams ( NYSE:SHW Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.78 by ($0.37). The business had revenue of $2.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.01 billion. Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 8.45% and a return on equity of 82.04%. Sherwin-Williams’s quarterly revenue was down 46.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.65 EPS. Analysts predict that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 8.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 19th will be paid a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 18th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.01%. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio is 36.09%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on SHW. Mizuho decreased their price objective on Sherwin-Williams from $310.00 to $294.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Northcoast Research raised Sherwin-Williams from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Sherwin-Williams in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $245.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Sherwin-Williams from $285.00 to $270.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Sherwin-Williams from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $313.00 to $292.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $311.30.

About Sherwin-Williams

(Get Rating)

The Sherwin-Williams Company develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells paints, coatings, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors, and do-it-yourself homeowners.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Sherwin-Williams Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sherwin-Williams and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.