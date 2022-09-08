Namecoin Reaches Market Capitalization of $15.96 Million (NMC)

Namecoin (NMC) traded up 4% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on September 8th. In the last seven days, Namecoin has traded up 8% against the U.S. dollar. One Namecoin coin can now be purchased for about $1.08 or 0.00005653 BTC on popular exchanges. Namecoin has a total market cap of $15.96 million and approximately $7,063.00 worth of Namecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19,152.33 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $127.12 or 0.00663712 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $53.19 or 0.00277724 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00001157 BTC.

Alpha Coin (ALPHA) traded up 35.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0132 or 0.00000069 BTC.

Coin of champions (COC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ArenaPlay (APC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.91 or 0.00009947 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.33 or 0.00017409 BTC.

ICC (ICC) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0274 or 0.00000115 BTC.

Bogged Finance (BOG) traded 19.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001469 BTC.

Namecoin Coin Profile

Namecoin (NMC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 19th, 2011. Namecoin’s total supply is 14,736,400 coins. Namecoin’s official Twitter account is @namecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Namecoin is /r/namecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Namecoin is www.namecoin.org.

Namecoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “It is based on the code of bitcoin and uses the same proof-of-work algorithm. It is limited to 21 million coins. Each Namecoin record consists of a key and a value which can be up to 520 bytes in size. Each key is actually a path, with the namespace preceding the name of the record. The key d/example signifies a record stored in the DNS namespace d with the name example and corresponds to the record for the example.bit website. The content of d/example is expected to conform to the DNS namespace specification. The current fee for a record is 0.01 NMC and records expire after 36000 blocks (~200 days) unless updated or renewed. Namecoins used to purchase records are marked as used and destroyed, as giving the fee to miners would enable larger miners to register names at a significant discount. “

