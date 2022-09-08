National Pension Service Has $131.84 Million Stake in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

National Pension Service lessened its stake in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) by 4.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,523,315 shares of the company’s stock after selling 105,131 shares during the period. National Pension Service owned 0.14% of Altria Group worth $131,843,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in Altria Group during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Rinkey Investments acquired a new stake in shares of Altria Group in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Reitz Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Altria Group in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 286.2% during the 1st quarter. DB Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 587 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 435 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Okabena Investment Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Altria Group during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. 59.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Altria Group alerts:

Altria Group Price Performance

Shares of MO opened at $44.95 on Thursday. Altria Group, Inc. has a one year low of $41.00 and a one year high of $57.05. The company has a market cap of $80.95 billion, a PE ratio of 46.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.59. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $43.94 and a 200-day moving average of $49.14.

Altria Group Increases Dividend

Altria Group ( NYSE:MO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $5.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.42 billion. Altria Group had a negative return on equity of 488.86% and a net margin of 6.88%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.23 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.94 per share. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.36%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. This is a positive change from Altria Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. Altria Group’s payout ratio is 371.13%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on MO shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Altria Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley raised Altria Group from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $47.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Altria Group from $60.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Barclays cut shares of Altria Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $53.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Altria Group from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.00.

Altria Group Profile

(Get Rating)

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company provides cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars and pipe tobacco principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands, as well as provides on! oral nicotine pouches.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Altria Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altria Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.