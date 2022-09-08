National Pension Service Has $86.55 Million Stock Holdings in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT)

National Pension Service raised its stake in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Rating) by 35.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 253,257 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 66,548 shares during the period. National Pension Service owned approximately 0.16% of Fortinet worth $86,548,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FTNT. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Fortinet in the 4th quarter valued at $367,905,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,668,040 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,193,491,000 after buying an additional 460,972 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fortinet during the 1st quarter worth $79,750,000. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,520,747 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,984,156,000 after buying an additional 226,498 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 62.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 498,900 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $174,674,000 after buying an additional 191,934 shares in the last quarter. 65.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Fortinet alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently commented on FTNT. UBS Group lowered their price target on Fortinet from $68.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on Fortinet to $75.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. StockNews.com upgraded Fortinet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on Fortinet in a research report on Wednesday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Fortinet from $70.00 to $68.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $72.24.

Fortinet Stock Performance

Insider Transactions at Fortinet

Shares of Fortinet stock opened at $50.45 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $39.78 billion, a PE ratio of 62.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.20. Fortinet, Inc. has a 52 week low of $47.37 and a 52 week high of $74.35. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $55.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $60.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.24.

In other news, CFO Keith Jensen sold 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.89, for a total value of $343,785.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,541 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $240,173.49. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Keith Jensen sold 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.89, for a total value of $343,785.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,541 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $240,173.49. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Michael Xie sold 8,267 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.64, for a total value of $501,310.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 29,772,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,805,381,356.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 54,207 shares of company stock valued at $2,839,577 over the last ninety days. 18.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Fortinet Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Fortinet, Inc provides broad, integrated, and automated cybersecurity solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network acceleration.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Fortinet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortinet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.