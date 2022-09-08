National Pension Service Increases Stock Holdings in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

National Pension Service increased its holdings in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Get Rating) by 16.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 167,680 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,696 shares during the quarter. National Pension Service owned about 0.16% of Roper Technologies worth $79,184,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Inspire Investing LLC purchased a new position in Roper Technologies during the first quarter valued at $419,000. Commerce Bank lifted its position in Roper Technologies by 2.5% during the first quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 4,916 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,321,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the period. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Roper Technologies by 6.4% during the first quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,985 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $937,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its position in Roper Technologies by 24.7% during the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 17,034 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,044,000 after buying an additional 3,375 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in Roper Technologies by 29.9% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 24,955 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $11,784,000 after buying an additional 5,746 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Roper Technologies alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ROP has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Roper Technologies from $545.00 to $500.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 25th. StockNews.com downgraded Roper Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 10th. Barclays cut their price target on Roper Technologies from $500.00 to $480.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Roper Technologies from $480.00 to $460.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, Cowen cut their price target on Roper Technologies from $545.00 to $500.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $492.90.

Roper Technologies Stock Up 2.5 %

ROP opened at $406.84 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.58. The stock has a market cap of $43.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $414.56 and its 200 day moving average is $431.69. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $369.51 and a fifty-two week high of $505.00.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 22nd. The industrial products company reported $3.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.83 by $0.12. Roper Technologies had a net margin of 49.32% and a return on equity of 12.83%. The firm had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.76 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 13.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Roper Technologies Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 8th were given a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 7th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.61%. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.23%.

About Roper Technologies

(Get Rating)

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and engineered products and solutions. The company offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise management, information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Roper Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roper Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.