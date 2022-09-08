National Pension Service Sells 100,487 Shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

National Pension Service reduced its holdings in shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) by 6.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,458,899 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 100,487 shares during the quarter. National Pension Service owned 0.14% of Southern worth $105,785,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Landmark Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Southern during the first quarter worth about $25,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Southern in the first quarter worth $25,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Southern in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Southern in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Hardy Reed LLC bought a new position in shares of Southern in the first quarter valued at $36,000. 62.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Southern alerts:

Insider Transactions at Southern

In other Southern news, EVP James Y. Kerr II sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.00, for a total value of $1,900,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 136,987 shares in the company, valued at $10,411,012. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 14,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.92, for a total value of $1,057,340.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 115,284 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,406,509.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP James Y. Kerr II sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.00, for a total value of $1,900,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 136,987 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,411,012. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 54,000 shares of company stock valued at $4,002,500 in the last quarter. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Southern Stock Up 2.5 %

Shares of NYSE:SO opened at $79.75 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $84.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.08, a PEG ratio of 5.35 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $75.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $73.01. The Southern Company has a 12 month low of $60.99 and a 12 month high of $80.57.

Southern (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The utilities provider reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $7.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.31 billion. Southern had a net margin of 12.13% and a return on equity of 12.09%. The business’s revenue was up 38.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.84 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that The Southern Company will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Southern Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th were issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 12th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.41%. Southern’s dividend payout ratio is presently 95.77%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SO has been the subject of several analyst reports. UBS Group upgraded shares of Southern from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $76.00 to $87.00 in a report on Thursday, August 4th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Southern from $81.00 to $70.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of Southern in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Southern from $82.00 to $79.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Guggenheim upped their target price on Southern from $76.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.64.

About Southern

(Get Rating)

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services segments. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.