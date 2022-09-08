Naturgy Energy Group (OTCMKTS:GASNY) Shares Down 1.7%

Naturgy Energy Group, S.A. (OTCMKTS:GASNY – Get Rating) was down 1.7% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $5.38 and last traded at $5.38. Approximately 3,080 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 75% from the average daily volume of 12,562 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.47.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Naturgy Energy Group from €29.00 ($29.59) to €29.60 ($30.20) and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $26.15.

Naturgy Energy Group Stock Performance

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $5.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.72.

Naturgy Energy Group Cuts Dividend

About Naturgy Energy Group

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 22nd were given a $0.0442 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 19th. This represents a yield of 3.18%.

Naturgy Energy Group, SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the supply, liquefaction, regasification, transport, storage, distribution, and sale of natural gas. It operates through Energy and Network Management, Renewables and New Business, Supply, and Rest segments. The company engages in the regulated gas and electricity distribution; sale of liquefied natural gas and the sea transport business; management of the gas pipelines and conventional thermal generation facilities; and generation and sale of electricity through wind, mini-hydro, solar, and cogeneration sources, as well as provision of supply management services.

